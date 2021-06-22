Wuhan Lab, suspected of leaking COVID-19, nominated for top science award in China

The academy further said that the research done by the Wuhan Institute of Virology helped control the coronavirus pandemic and in developed of vaccines against COVID-19. The lab's head Dr Zhengli has been accused of leading so-called "gain-of-function" (GOF) experiments in which scientists increase the strength of a virus to better study its effects on hosts. Many experts believe the coronavirus leaked from Dr Zhengli's lab.

However, over the speculations and allegations over the leak of virus from the lab, Dr Zhengli denied all the accusations saying, "How on earth can I offer up evidence for something where there is no evidence?"

In Wuhan, where the first cases of the coronavirus emerged in late 2019, at least two labs studied coronaviruses that originate in bats; the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention.