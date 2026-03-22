'Worst Candidate I Have Ever Seen': Donald Trump Targets James Talarico, Says 'Kamala Is Back'

US President Donald Trump (L) & Ex- Vice President Kamala Harris |

US President Donald Trump has launched a sharp attack on Texas Democrat James Talarico in a strongly worded social media post, accusing him of being a “fraud” and questioning his credibility and political standing.

In the post shared on Sunday, Trump alleged that Talarico’s background and positions only came under scrutiny after he defeated fellow Democrat Jasmine Crockett in an election. Trump criticised Talarico over a range of issues, including his personal beliefs, lifestyle choices, and past conduct, while also claiming that more damaging information about him had been withheld earlier.

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The US President described Talarico as “weak” and “ineffective,” asserting that he should not have been allowed to win previously. He further stated that even a “child” or someone “close to death” could defeat Talarico in an election, intensifying the tone of his remarks.

Trump also took aim at California Governor Gavin Newsom in the same post, revisiting past criticisms and making controversial claims about his public speaking abilities and leadership. He suggested that Newsom’s political future could be in jeopardy, adding to the broader political attack.

The post concluded with a reference to former Vice President Kamala Harris, with Trump declaring, “Kamala is back,” though he did not elaborate on the context of the remark.