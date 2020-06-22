Worldwide: 183,000 coronavirus cases in hrs

Geneva: The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases -- more than 183,000 new cases in 24 hours.

Brazil led with 54,771 cases and the US was close behind at 36,617. Over 15,400 cases surfaced in India. Experts said rising count can reflect multiple factors, including more widespread testing as well as broader infection.

The US has the world's highest number of reported infections, over 2.2 million, and the highest death toll, at about 120,000, according to the Johns Hopkins institute. South Africa reported a one-day high of almost 5,000 new cases on Saturday and 46 deaths. Chinese authorities recorded 25 new confirmed cases - 22 in Beijing.