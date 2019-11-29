World's richest family earns over Rs. 5 million per minute - who are the others on the list?

There are wealthy people and then there are billionaires. And then there are the Waltons, the Mars family, the Saudi royal family, the Koch brothers and a few others.

A recent report by Bloomberg says that nine of the 25 richest families in the world live in the United States. The report does not take into account individual wealth or the riches of a first-generation family. According to the report, "clans whose source of wealth is too diffuse or opaque to be valued are also excluded".

The net worth figures used for the study was of July 2019.

Globally, this tiny percentage of individuals in the top 25 richest families list control almost $1.4 trillion in wealth.

At the top of the list, says Bloomberg, is the Walton family that earns an estimated $70,000 per minute, $4 million per hour, $100 million per day. The report puts their fortune at about $191 billion. The family that has a 50% stake in Walmart reportedly sees about $3 billion in dividends last year.

The others on the list are no slouch either. Candy company Mars is ranked second, having raised their fortune to $127 billion.

The Koch brothers, who were businessmen, political activists and philanthropists were ranked third in the list with a total wealth of $124.5 billion. It must be mentioned however that while the Koch brothers technically included four individuals, Frederick, Charles, David and William, owing to a fraternal feud, Charles, David were the people that developed the family business into the conglomerate that Koch Industries. David Koch passed away in August 2019.

The royal family of Saudi Arabia finds itself ranked fourth, greatly aided by the country's extensive oil reserves.

Next comes the Wertheimer brothers, Alain and Gerard, who alongside owning racehorses and vineyards are the owners Chanel and $57.6 billion of wealth.

Other families and companies that figure in the list are Hermes, Boehringer Ingelheim, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Cargill and a few others.

But while most of the list is dominated by American or European families and companies, India too finds a mention. The Ambani family is ranked at the 9th position with a wealth of $50.4 billion.

That's not all. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani was ranked the ninth richest person in the world, according to 'The Real-Time Billionaires List' of Forbes.

The RIL Chairman was ranked 13th globally in the Forbes' 2019 rich list, released earlier this year. His rise can be attributed to RIL surpassing the Rs 10 lakh crore market capitalisation mark, becoming the first Indian company to do so on Thursday.

According to the Forbes 'The Real-Time Billionaires List', RIL Chairman's 'Real Time Net Worth' stood at $60.8 billion on Thursday.

The list was headed by Jeff Bezos, CEO and Founder of Amazon, with 'Real Time Net Worth' of $113 billion on Thursday.

(With agency inputs)