World Youth Skills Day: History, importance and other details

World Youth Skills Day every year is celebrated on July 15. The main purpose of the day is to give important skills to the youth globally so that they are employed. The day helps in creating awareness about the importance of skills in getting job roles.

Theme

The theme for 2022 is Transforming youth skills for the future.

History

July 15 by the United Nations General Assembly was declared as World Youth Skills Day in December 2014. The main goal was to challenge the issue of unemployment.

Significance

The day is important as it gives a good chance to everyone to find better employment, higher income levels, and lifelong learning. It highlights the importance of removing gender inequality and also ensures that disadvantaged masses get the opportunity to access resources.

If you want to observe this day then reflect, brainstorm, and debate on how we can meet the needs of our nation that has a growing working population.