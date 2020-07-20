'World would forgive the British': Twitter rejoices as Oxford COVID-19 trials yield positive results

As medical journal The Lancet released early-stage human trial data about a COVID-19 vaccine that is being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, many on social media platforms rejoiced. Others however were a tad bit more skeptical, with some even vehemently stating that they would "never" take a vaccine.

On Monday evening, The Lancet revealed that preliminary reports suggest that the vaccine candidate is safe and induces immune response, with mild side effects in some participants. Scientists however say that the latter can be treated with the commonly available pain medication paracetamol.

The preliminary results of the phase I/II trial, published in The Lancet journal, involved 1,107 healthy adults, and found that the vaccine induced an immune response both via antibodies and the T cells of the immune system up to day 56 of the ongoing trial.