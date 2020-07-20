'World would forgive the British': Twitter rejoices as Oxford COVID-19 trials yield positive results

As medical journal The Lancet released early-stage human trial data about a COVID-19 vaccine that is being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, many on social media platforms rejoiced. Others however were a tad bit more skeptical, with some even vehemently stating that they would "never" take a vaccine.
On Monday evening, The Lancet revealed that preliminary reports suggest that the vaccine candidate is safe and induces immune response, with mild side effects in some participants. Scientists however say that the latter can be treated with the commonly available pain medication paracetamol.
The preliminary results of the phase I/II trial, published in The Lancet journal, involved 1,107 healthy adults, and found that the vaccine induced an immune response both via antibodies and the T cells of the immune system up to day 56 of the ongoing trial.
But while "Oxford Vaccine" has become a trending topic on Twitter, the reactions seem to be varied. "I’ve never had a flu shot, & I’ve never had the flu. I will never get a #COVID19 vaccine!" proclaimed one Twitter user, even as others congratulated the researchers, and rejoiced as the progress.
Others directed their ire at the researchers, stating that their "slowness" was responsible for the thousands of deaths. "These people should be fired for the length of time and casualties incurred by their malpractice. That blood is on their hands. Any other employee in any other industry would be terminated for far less," wrote one user, prompting another to note that this was "probably one of the fastest turnarounds on vaccine development in human history".
A part of Twitter devoted itself to cracking jokes about how the coronavirus would now flee, even as others pondered on the vaccine candidate's rather unwieldy name. "I bet @elonmusk named the #oxfordvaccine," said one user. The vaccine incidentally has been named ChAdOx1 nCoV-19.
Take a look at some of the responses on Twitter:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)