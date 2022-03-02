World Wildlife Day 2022: History, theme - all you need to know

World Wildlife Day is observed each year on March 3 to raise awareness about issues that impact wildlife. Earth is home to innumerable species, and each one of them plays an important role in balancing the environment. It can be found in all ecosystems, deserts, rainforests, plains, and other areas.

This year, World Wildlife Day will celebrate forest-based livelihoods and seek to promote forest and forest wildlife management models and practices so that humans and animals can co-exist. The aim is to promote sustainable ways of human survival which doesn't destroy the natural habitat of wildlife species.

History of World Wildlife Day

On December 20, 2013, The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), at its 68th session, decided to proclaim March 3, the day of the adoption of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), as World Wildlife Day. World Wildlife Day has since become an extremely important day which aims at reducing the destructive repercussions of human actions on wildlife.

World Wildlife Day 2022 Theme:

The theme for World Wildlife Day 2022 is ‘Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration’. This theme is chosen as a way to draw attention to the conservation status of some of the most critically endangered species of wild fauna and flora. This is to drive the discussion towards imagining and implementing solutions to conserve wildlife.

This year, the day will drive debates on the imperative need to reserve the fate of the critically endangered species of animals and birds. This will be taken to restore their habitats and ecosystems and promote sustainable use by humanity.

Continued loss of species, habitats and ecosystems also threatens all life on Earth, including us. People everywhere rely on wildlife and biodiversity-based resources to meet all our needs, from food, to fuel, medicines, housing, and clothing. Millions of people also rely on nature as the source of their livelihoods and economic opportunities.

In 2022, World Wildlife Day will therefore drive the debate towards the imperative need to reverse the fate of the most critically endangered species, to support the restoration of their habitats and ecosystems and to promote their sustainable use by humanity.

