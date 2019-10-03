World War II-era plane crashes in United States; 7 dead

Washington DC [US]: At least seven people were killed after a World War II-era vintage bomber crashed at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut on Wednesday, authorities said.

The incident occurred at around 10 am (local time) when the Boeing B-17 carrying 13 passengers, skidded off the runway while trying to land at Bradley International airport, Federal Aviation Administration said, as cited by Sputnik news agency. Seven people, including a person on the ground, were injured in the incident.

Videos posted on social media show a large plume of smoke rising into the atmosphere at the crash site. The B-17 was one of the most mass-produced bomber aircraft in history, with over 12,700 units built in the years before and during World War II.