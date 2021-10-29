World Thrift Day 2021: Significance, theme and all you need to know

The Economy of any country plays a vital role in it’s development. World Savings Day was established on October 30, 1924, during the first International Savings Bank Congress (World Society of Savings Banks) in Milan, Italy.

The word ‘thrift’ denotes a way of spending wisely. It is one of the most oldest days to be celebrated in the world.

The day is dedicated to promoting the idea on saving. The importance of saving is spread by various countries. The main focus of the day is to have better saving campaigns and initiative programmes in the enhancement of saving.

World Thrift Day increases the confidence of people to save their money as a healthy practice as it works as a safeguard for the future.

World Thrift Day works as a strengthening factor on the financial status for any country, ultimately providing higher standards of living.

The theme of World Thrift Day 2021 is “Understanding the Importance of Savings”.

It has been evidently effective over the years now as every individual is forced to think over capital saving. We must celebrate World Savings Day by reminding each one around to save, to secure the lives of loved ones.

''Small steps to save a little money can result into big savings over a period of time…. Follow this philosophy to have a better future… Happy World Savings Day''.

