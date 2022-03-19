World Sparrow Day 2022: Know the history, theme and ways to celebrate the day

On March 20 every year, World Sparrow Day is celebrated to raise awareness and protect the common house sparrows, which are not so commonly seen now due to increasing noise pollution. The special day is an initiative started by the Nature Forever Society of India along with the Eco-Sys Action Foundation of France.

The Society was started by a dedicated conservationist Mohammed Dilawar. He was named by the Time as one of the "Heroes of the Environment" in 2008. On World Sparrow Day, let's encourage the young nature enthusiasts among us to love the birds and take care of them especially when the harsh summer season is knocking on our door and the birds need cool shades and water just like humans.

Theme of World Sparrow Day 2022:

The theme for World Sparrows Day is I Love Sparrows. The theme is inspired by the hope that more and more people will come forward to celebrate the bond that humans have had with sparrows in the past. The theme also helps in highlighting how people from different walks of life are coming together to do more for nature and protect birds and species that are now on the verge of extinction.

Significance of World Sparrow Day 2022:

World Sparrow Day is celebrated to protect and conserve the bird which is now on the verge of extinction. The day also aims to bring together people who share their love for sparrows and admire the beauty. House sparrows were a common sight and were easily found in the backyard of our houses. But over the last few years, as we lost touch with nature and biodiversity, it became a difficult task to spot the common house sparrows in the city.

How to celebrate World Sparrow Day:

On this World Sparrow Day let's encourage children and others around us to respect spaces for sparrows.

Developing sparrow-friendly habits: It's never too late to learn. Alongside teaching our kids to keep a bowl of water and grains in the balcony for sparrows to feed on, we can also do things to have more greenery, which will encourage sparrows to visit us more often.

Make sparrow posters: Draw posters and paintings on sparrows and other birds that visit your balcony often. This helps develop awareness on the birds.

Go for a sparrow walk with kids: Since it's a Saturday, go for a local sparrow walk early morning. Don't forget to take binoculars and cameras.

