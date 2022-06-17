World Sickle Cell Day: What all you need to know

Image credits: Google

World Sickle Cell Day is observed to increase awareness about public knowledge. The international awareness day is observed so that people are aware of sickle cell disease. This year the theme is, 'Screen and Care for Sickle Cell Disease: Tambua hali yako.’

According to a report published on a site named KBC in Kenya, it is said that 14,000 kids are born with Sickle Cell disease. In the absence of newborn screening, the condition goes undiagnosed and kids die before their 5th birthday.

Dr Vidyapati, HOD Medicine, Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi told in an online interview, "Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) is inherited from parents hence, premarital, and pre-natal screening of women can play a pivotal role in limiting the spread of the disease. To this, we need haematologists and lab technicians who can educate doctors about the disease.”