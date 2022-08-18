World Photography Day 2022: History, significance and other details

Image credit: Google

Photography is a way to keep record of things. Selfies are a way to keep memoir of the past. To celebrate this art type, World Photography Day is observed on Auugust 19 every year.

The day gives tribute to the art of photography and also gives encouragement to people who are also passionate about the same. It also gives motivation to people to pursue a career in photography.

History

The inception of the day dates back to 1837 when Frenchmen Joseph Nicephore Niepce and Louis Daguerre created the ‘daguerreotype’ which was the world’s first-ever photographic process. Post two years it was on January 9, 1939, the daguerreotype was officially endorsed by the French Academy of Sciences.

Significance

World Photography Day celebrates the art and craft of photography and the passion that people have for this medium. The day also celebrates how the purpose of photography has evolved.

