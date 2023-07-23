World News : 2,000 Penguins Wash Ashore In Uruguay

As many as 2,000 penguins have washed ashore in eastern Uruguay in the last 10 days, authorities said, adding that the cause does not appear to be avian influenza.

The Magellanic penguins are mostly juveniles which most likely died in the Atlantic Ocean and were carried by currents to Uruguayan shores, according to Carmen Leizagoyen, head of the Environment Ministry's department of fauna. “This is mortality in the water. Ninety percent are young specimens that arrive without fat reserves and with empty stomachs,” she said. All samples taken have tested negative for avian influenza, Leizagoyen said.

Magellanic penguins

Magellanic penguins nest in southern Argentina and migrate north in search of food and warmer waters. They even reaching the coast of the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo. “It is normal for some of them to die. However, these are very large number,” Leizagoyen said. There were more than 500 dead penguins along 10 kilometers of Atlantic coast, according to Hector Caymaris, director of the protected area, Laguna de Rocha.

NGO SOS Marine

The increase in Magellanic penguin deaths are largely because of overfishing and illegal fishing, according to environmental activists. “From the 1990s and 2000s we began to see animals with a lack of food. The resource is overexploited,” said Richard Tesore, of the NGO SOS Marine Wildlife Rescue.

A subtropical cyclone in the Atlantic, which hit southeastern Brazil in mid-July, probably caused the weakest animals to die from the inclement weather, Tesore said, adding that he has recently also found dead petrels, albatrosses, seagulls, sea turtles and sea lions on the beaches of Maldonado, east of the capital Montevideo.