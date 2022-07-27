World Nature Conservation Day 2022: Know its importance, history, objective

Photo: Representative Image

Observed on July 28 annually, World Nature Conservation Day acknowledges that a healthy environment is a foundation for a stable and healthy society.

The main objective behind celebrating the day is to conserve trees and animals that are on the verge of going extinct from the natural environment of the Earth.

The day also recognises that a healthy environment is a foundation for a stable and productive society. This day also ensures the well-being of present and future generations.

How to observe World Nature Conservation Day:

Cut down on plastic use:

Plastic is cheap and very convenient to use, but it comes with environmental implications. Plastic products are non-biodegradable and are an eyesore in our surroundings. Switch to products made of degradable and natural components instead.

Check e-waste:

With the fast-changing pace of technology, people buy new electronic items without thinking about where the old products end up. Most of the e-waste produced is improperly disposed of. Aim to reduce your e-waste and look for recycling options before buying new products.

Save water:

One of the biggest effects of climate change has been the decreasing level of safe drinking water. Simple steps like turning off water taps when not in use can save thousands of gallons of water in a year.

In the 2000s, the I.U.C.N. introduced ‘nature-based solutions.’ These are actions that conserve nature while also addressing global challenges such as climate change, security of food and water, and poverty alleviation. The I.U.C.N. is currently the world’s largest and most diverse environmental network.



(with sources inputs)