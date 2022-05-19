World Metrology Day 2022: History, Significance, Theme, all you need to know

Metrology can be defined as the science of measurement and its application.

World Metrology Day commemorates the contribution of all those who work in intergovernmental and national metrology organizations and institutes, across the globe.

History

May 20 is celebrated as Metrology Day, worldwide, commemorating the anniversary of the signing of the Metre Convention in 1875.

As per a press release by worldmetrologyday.org, this treaty provides the basis for a worldwide coherent measurement system that underpins scientific discovery and innovation, industrial manufacturing and international trade, as well as the improvement of the quality of life and the protection of the global environment.

Significance

Across the world, national metrology institutes continually develop and validate new measurement techniques, thus advancing measurement science.

The national metrology institutes participate in measurement comparisons coordinated by the Bureau International des Poids et Mesures (BIPM) to ensure the reliability of measurement results worldwide.

Theme

The theme for World Metrology Day 2022 is Metrology in the Digital Era. This theme was chosen because digital technology is revolutionizing our community, and is one of the most trending topics in society today.

