World Meteorological Day 2022: Significance, Theme, History

World Meteorological Day is celebrated to commemorate the establishment of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), which was created in 1950.

The day is also observed to make people aware of their role in protecting Earth’s atmosphere.

Significance

Weather, climate, and water extremes are becoming more frequent and intense in many parts of the world as a result of climate change. More of the world regions are exposed than ever before to multiple related hazards, which are themselves evolving as a result of population growth, urbanization, and environmental degradation.

"Greater coordination between national meteorological and hydrological services, disaster management authorities and development agencies are fundamental to better prevention, preparedness and response," the WMO said in a release.

Over the past 50 years, there were more than 11,000 reported weather, climate, and water-related disasters, resulting in just over 2 million deaths and $3.64 trillion in economic losses.

That breaks down to a daily global average of 115 deaths and $202 million in economic losses.

According to WMO's 'Atlas of Mortality and Economic Losses from Weather, Climate and Water Extremes 1970-2019', the number of disasters increased five-fold between 1970 and 2019 while the economic losses increased even more -- by a factor of seven.

"However, thanks to improved early warnings and disaster risk reduction strategies, the number of deaths decreased almost three-fold since 1970," the WMO said.

Theme

World Meteorological Day on March 23 this year, therefore, has the theme 'Early Warning and Early Action', and spotlights the vital importance of Hydrometeorological and Climate Information for Disaster Risk Reduction.

