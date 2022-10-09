World Mental Health Day 2022: Read to know theme, significance

Representative image | pexels

Every year, World Mental Health Day is celebrated on October 10. This day is observed to ensure that we as a society understand this crucial issue, which has been neglected for years. The day marks to create awareness around mental illness.

Self-awareness and sensitivity towards mental health show the best change in society. Society has seen a change in the last few years, and we have definitely come a long way. And yet, as a society, we are still learning and discovering about mental health.

History:

In 1992, the World Federation of Mental Health officially established World Mental Health Day, and since then it has been celebrated on October 10.

Significance

Mental health awareness is celebrated to eliminate stigma and raise awareness about mental illness.

This day is also observed to motivate yourself and to know that you can overcome your own pain.

The theme for World Mental Health Day 2022

Our knowledge will aid in raising awareness and better understanding the illness. The language used to describe mental illness should be improvised as it can be intentionally or unintentionally hurtful.