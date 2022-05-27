World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022: History, theme, significance all you need to know

Menstrual Hygiene Day (MH Day) is observed on May 28 each year, coinciding with the International Day of Action for Women's Health 2022, across the world.

The day highlights the importance of menstrual care and raises awareness about the social issues faced by women during menstruation and those who don't have access to sanitary products.

For the last three years, the World Menstrual Hygiene Day movement has called for action and investment in menstrual health and hygiene using the hashtag #ItsTimeForAction.

In developing countries, womens' choices of menstrual hygiene materials are often limited by the costs, availability and social norms. Adequate sanitation facilities and access to feminine hygiene products are one part of the solution.

Research has found that not having access to menstrual hygiene management products can keep girls home from school during their period each month.

History:

In 2012, several organizations involved in public health began to break the silence on MHM and turn their attention to the issue globally, including grassroots organizers, social entrepreneurs and United Nations agencies.

In May 2013, WASH United used a 28-day social media campaign, for example on Twitter, called "May #MENSTRAVAGANZA" to generate awareness about menstruation and MHM as important considerations within water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) development initiatives.

On 28 May 2014, many people around the world celebrated Menstrual Hygiene Day for the first time with rallies, exhibitions, movie screenings, workshops and speeches.

Significance:

The Menstrual Hygiene Day aims to bring together the voices and actions of non-profit, government agencies, individuals and the media to promote good menstrual health and hygiene for everyone around the world.

The day aims to break the silence, raise awareness and change the negative social norms around menstrual health and hygiene.

The day provides an opportunity to engage decision-makers and increase the political priority to catalyse action for menstrual health and hygiene at global, national, and local levels.

MH Day 2022 theme:

“To create a world where no women or girl is held back because they menstruate, by 2030.”

Vision:

Everyone has access to and can afford menstrual products of their choice.

Period stigma and social discrimination is history.

Everyone has basic information about menstruation, including men and boys.

Everyone can access period-friendly water, sanitation and hygiene facilities anywhere in the world.

The 2022 campaign will use the #WeAreCommitted hashtag. It will be used by organisations across the world to publicly announce what they are committed to contribute to the overreaching goal and set an example for others to follow.

