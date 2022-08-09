e-Paper Get App

World Lion Day: Date, history and other details

World Lion Day is celebrated on August 10 globally

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 09, 2022, 07:45 PM IST
World Lion Day is celebrated on August 10 globally and creates awareness about the issues faced by lions. The roar of a lion can make you silent. Due to movies like The Lion King; lions are adored by kids. Sadly, their population has depleted over the years due to factors like hunting and poaching. World Lion Day focuses on endangered species.

History

World Lion Day was first celebrated in 2013. It was led by Dereck and Beverly Joubert a pair who were passionate about wild cats. Post realising that the population of the lions have reduced, Jouberts went to National Geographic for the help of the brand. The pair came up with an initiative named Big Cat Initiative (B.C.I.) in 2009.

How is World Lion Day celebrated?

The day is celebrated by taking a promise to protect all lions every time. You can also change your social media display icon to a lion.

