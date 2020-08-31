World leaders mourn the demise of Pranab Mukherjee

Describing former president Pranab Mukherjee as a "true friend of Israel", Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Monday expressed his condolences at the passing away of one of India's most respected politicians, saying he helped strengthen the ties between the two countries.

Mukherjee, a veteran politician, died on Monday evening following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. He was 84.

"Israel stands with the people of India and the family of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee in mourning his passing," Rivlin wrote in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed sorrow over the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee, describing him as a "true friend" and recalling his "outstanding and unforgettable" contributions to the country's 1971 Liberation War.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa described Mukherjee as a statesman par excellence.

“He was a statesman par excellence, a writer and a man loved by all. The passion with which he served his nation is unparalleled,” Mahinda Rajapaksa tweeted.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of passing away of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee. Heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India as well as the bereaved family members,” Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said in a series of tweets.

He said that in the demise of Mukherjee, Nepal has lost a great friend. “We remember his contributions in strengthening Nepal-India relations in different capacities of his public life,” he added.