World Embryologist Day 2022: Date, quotes and more

Embryologists are known to play an important role in an IVF clinic. It was on this day that the world's first IVF baby was born. Embryologists are known as 'caretakers' of patients' sperm, eggs, or embryos as they are the nurturers of life.

Embryologists study sperm, eggs and embryos. They are able to determine which sperm, eggs, and embryos are the healthiest and can be used for IVF treatment.

Louise Joy Brown was born on July 25 and was the first baby to be born via In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) method in 1978. July 25 is known to be World Embryologist Day.

Check out some famous quotes for World Embryologist Day:

1. "Embryology will often reveal to us the structure, in some degree obscured, of the prototype of each great class." - Charles Darwin

2.“The Law of Divine Compensation posits that this is a self-organizing and self-correcting universe: the embryo becomes a baby, the bud becomes a blossom, the acorn becomes an oak tree. Clearly, there is some invisible force that is moving every aspect of reality to its next best expression.”- Marianne Williamson

