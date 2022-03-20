World Down Syndrome Day 2022: Know its history and significance

World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) is an annual March 21 celebration and global awareness day officially observed by the United Nations since 2012. March 21 was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome, a disorder that affects approximately 6,000 babies at birth every year.

It is usually associated with physical growth delays, mild to moderate intellectual disability, and characteristic facial features. The average IQ of a young adult with Down syndrome is 50, equivalent to the mental ability of an eight- or nine-year-old child, but this can vary widely.

Down syndrome appears to be more common among boys than girls, the study indicates. Whereas women who are 35 years or older when they become pregnant are more likely to have a pregnancy affected by Down syndrome than women who become pregnant at a younger age.

WDSD is an event created to raise public awareness, promote inclusivity, encourage advocacy, and support the wellbeing of those living with Down Syndrome.

The day helps educate the public on what Down Syndrome is and how to encourage those with Down Syndrome to participate in daily activities so they can live a full life and play a vital role in their community.

Blue and Yellow colours represent Down Syndrome Awareness.

Wrist bands, Ribbons or Lapel Pins of Blue or Yellow colours can be used to show your support or fund-raising at World Down Syndrome Day.

History:

It is named after British doctor John Langdon Down, who fully described the syndrome in 1866. Some aspects of the condition were described earlier by French psychiatrist Jean-Étienne Dominique Esquirol in 1838 and French physician Édouard Séguin in 1844. The genetic cause of Down syndrome was discovered in 1959.

World Down Syndrome Day Timeline:

1990: AFRT—the French Association for Research on Trisomy 21 was founded in order to support research for Down Syndrome.

2005: This year marks not only the first meeting held by AFRT but also the year that March 21 is recognized as a symbolic day to represent Down Syndrome.

2007: The World Health Organization acknowledges March 21 as World Down Syndrome Day.

2011: The United Nations supports WHO’s acknowledgement of March 21 and also recognizes this date as World Down Syndrome Day.

2012: This year marks the first year that World Down Syndrome Day is to be celebrated annually on March 21.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 07:03 PM IST