World Day of the Sick 2023: History, significance, all you need to know

World Day of the Sick

World Day of the Sick is was declared by Pope John Paul II in 1992, to encourage people to offer prayers for those suffering from illnesses. It is marked on February 11, every year, since 1992 and coincides with the commemoration of Our Lady of Lourdes.

Due to the pandemic, the closing celebration of the thirtieth World Day of the Sick will not take place as planned in Arequipa, Peru, but in Saint Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

History

Pope John Paul II had himself been diagnosed with Parkinson’s a year before, in 1991, and it is believed that his illness motivated him to declare the day.

The Pope chose the memorial of Our Lady of Lourdes to mark the day as many pilgrims and visitors to Lourdes, France, have been reported to have been healed at the Marian Sanctuary there through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin.

The day had had special significance in the year 2005 as Pope John Paul II passed away later that year, on April 2. Crowds had gathered in St. Peter's Square in Rome to pray for him as he lay dying.

Also. in 2013, Pope Benedict XVI announced his resignation on this day, and he gave his declining health as the reason for retiring.

Significance

On this day, people around the world take the time to pray for the sick and also for their caretakers.

Faith organisations mark this day especially to provide the sick with medicines, food, and spiritual guidance.

