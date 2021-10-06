World Cotton Day 2021: Significance, date, theme and all you need to know

Cotton is grown in over 75 countries across five continents and is traded worldwide. It is a natural fiber. Cotton crop is perfectly suited for regions with an arid climate. It is one of the most essential natural fibers.

Cotton plays a vital role in the national economy of different countries. And that is why it is also called White Gold for many countries in the world.

World Cotton Day signifies the importance of production of cotton. It is an initiative that started in 2019 at the World Trade Organization's Geneva headquarters.

World Cotton Day is a global celebration of cotton and its stakeholders, where everybody from field to fabric and beyond participate to commemorate the day. Cotton fiber is used in textiles and clothing, food products like edible oil are obtained from cotton and its seed is used as animal fodder.

Many advantages of cotton -- from its qualities as a natural fiber to the many benefits people obtain from its production - are addressed on this day. Also, increase in cotton production and job opportunity in the sector is encouraged.

According to Cotton Inc, 60% of women’s clothes contain cotton fibers, while 40% of them are made from all cotton. It is the only agricultural commodity that provides both fiber and food.

Despite being a natural fiber it requires accurate measures from growth and storage.

Every year World Cotton Day is celebrated with a theme. And this year theme of world cotton day is “Cotton for Good“. It will be celebrated on 7th October, 2021.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 05:13 PM IST