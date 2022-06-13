World Blood Donor Day: Know about history, significance and other details

Image credits: Google

Every year on June 14 World Blood Donor Day is celebrated. It is done to create awareness about the importance of blood donation. The day is marked for the contribution of voluntary blood donors.

Significance

Blood is required for many medical procedures worldwide. It is important to donate blood to the low and middle income nations who experience blood shortage. It is observed to spread awareness about blood transfusion services, blood donation programmes.

History

The World Health Organisation observed World Blood Donor Day in 2004 to encourage all nations to acknowledge the efforts of blood donors who save the life of others. The day marks the birthday of Karl Landsteiner who was a nobel prize awardee. He was born in June 1868 received award for his contribution towards health science by inventing the ABO blood group system.

Theme

The theme every year for World Blood Donor Day is finalised by WHO every year. This year, the slogan is 'Donating blood is an act of solidarity'. Join the effort and save lives.