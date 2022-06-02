World Bicycle Day 2022: Significance, benefits, all you need to know

Representative image | Photo: Unsplash

Learning how to ride a bike is among every adult's fondest childhood memories.

In several parts of the world, cycles are still a mainstream mode of transport, and are becoming more popular in India too.

India's is the second largest cycle industry in the world and the world's third largest consumer of bicycles.

World Bicycle Day

There are many benefits of riding a bike, including the facts that they're affordable and ecofriendly.

On account of its uniqueness, the United Nations General Assembly, in April 2018, decided to observe June 3 as World Bicycle Day.

The day celebrates bicycles as a symbol of human progress, sustainability, and social inclusion, and as a tool promoting a culture of peace.