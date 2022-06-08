e-Paper Get App

World Accreditation Day 2022: Know its significance, theme

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 07:06 PM IST
World Accreditation Day (WAD) is celebrated every year on 9 June to promote the role of accreditation in trade & the economy. The theme for WAD 2021 is “Accreditation: Supporting the Implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”.

It is a global initiative established by International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) and International Accreditation Forum (IAF).

This year’s theme:

Sustainability in Economic Growth and the Environment focuses on how accreditation supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15.

As defined by the members of the United Nations, there are 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs) to be achieved by 2030, including ending all forms of poverty in the world, ensuring a more sustainable future, protecting the planet and increasing prosperity.

In collaboration with other quality infrastructure institutions, accreditation provides the technical foundations critical to both developed and developing societies.

It is an enabler for industrial development, trade competitiveness in global markets, efficient use of natural and human resources, food safety, health, and environmental protection.

The not-for-profit Foundation FSSC works with over 40 Accreditation Bodies (ABs) worldwide and offers a trusted platform containing management system requirements and related certification data for the consumer goods industry.

