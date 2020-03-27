Working together with G20 countries on coronavirus: Donald Trump

Washington: The US is working with its friends and partners around the world to stop the spread of the virus and coordinate their efforts, President Donald Trump said on Thursday after an emergency virtual meeting of G-20 leaders on COVID-19.

"We talked about the problem and hopefully won't be a problem for too much longer. The United States is working with our friends and partners around the world to stop the spread of the virus and coordinate our efforts," Trump told reporters at a White House news conference.

Describing it as a great meeting, he said, "We have a lot of different ideas, a lot of good ideas, we are working together. The leaders gathered virtually around the world to discuss the whole subject of the problem that right now 151 nations have got".

Trump said they discussed how vital it is for all of these nations to immediately share information and data.

"We have been doing that to a large extent but we will do it even more so and to inform each of us on the fight that we've got going one way or the other. It is a little bit different but we are handling it in different ways but there is great uniformity," he said.

There was tremendous spirit among all of those countries, he said.

Later in the day, Trump spoke with President Emmanuel Macron of France. During the telephonic conversation, they discussed the latest efforts to combat coronavirus and its economic effects.

"The two leaders agreed on the importance of close cooperation through the G7, G20, and P5 to help multilateral organizations, including the World Health Organization, International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank, eliminate the pandemic quickly and minimize its economic impact. The leaders also discussed important regional and bilateral issues," the White House said in a readout of the call.