Won't condone the blocking of social media: Sri Lankan minister

“I will never condone the blocking of social media. The availability of VPN, just like I’m using now, makes such bans completely useless. I urge the authorities to think more progressively and reconsider this decision,” Namal Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka's minister of youth and sports, tweeted.

Lakshman Namal Rajapaksa, one of three sons of Sri Lankan former President and current Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and a member of parliament, is the current Minister of Youth and Sports since 2020.

"I understand the frustration, we are doing our utmost to fix it all the solutions are long term. Renewable energy is one solution & we are in the process of changing laws & regulations to accommodate it," he had tweeted earlier in response to the ongoing crisis in Sri Lanka.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued a notice prohibiting anyone from being on any public road, in a park, on trains, or on the seashore, unless they have written permission from the authorities.

The curfew began at dusk on Saturday.

The social media sites blocked include Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

WhatsApp is also down, and mobile phone users received a message saying this was "as directed by the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission".

The stringent restrictions are aimed at preventing new protests, after crowds were accused of setting vehicles ablaze near the president's private residence on Thursday.

The military has since been deployed and now has the power to arrest suspects without warrants.

The island nation is in the midst of a major economic crisis. It is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which is used to pay for fuel imports.

Faced with power cuts lasting half a day or more, and a lack of fuel and essential food and medicines, public anger has reached a new high.

Thursday's protest outside President Rajapaksa's Colombo house began peacefully, but participants said things turned violent after police fired tear gas, water cannons and also beat people present.

Protesters retaliated against the police by pelting them with stones.

At least two dozen police personnel were reportedly injured during the clashes, according to an official cited by Reuters news agency.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 11:15 AM IST