Women in Afghanistan seek 'Right to return' to govt jobs

Kabul: Women in Afghanistan said that they have been stopped by the Taliban from returning to work, despite their willingness to work.

Women in Afghanistan have demanded the right to return to government jobs, reported TOLOnews.

Shugufa Najibi, who completed a master's degree in law from India and had been working in the Afghan parliament for about 10 years, she said, "When I went to the office, they stopped me. I asked 'Why? Your officials say women can work?' When I left, they told me through my colleagues to not come anymore." According to data by Special Inspector for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), more than 5,000 women were working in the military sector in Afghanistan.

Hanisfa Hamdar, who is a former police officer and worked at Kabul Police District 8 expressed that she is worried about her future. She said, "I am a widow. I have four children. How should find food if I don't go to work?" Taliban only allowed women to return to work in the sectors of health and education. But Lima Mohammadi, who is a doctor working at a government hospital said, "There is need for women. In the hospital and elsewhere. As men work, women should work as well." She has resumed working even though she has not received wages for the last three months, reported TOLOnews.

Taliban promised that its new era will be more moderate, but Taliban leaders have refused to guarantee that women's rights will not be stripped back and many have already faced violence.

According to data by the Reform and Civil Service Commission (RCSC), around1,20,000 women were working in civil organizations in the previous government. It is still unclear how the new government will decide on women working in the government.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 09:34 PM IST