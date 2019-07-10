Woman shot dead by her 7-year-old son in Mongolia

<p><strong>Ulan Bator: </strong>A 39-year-old woman was accidentally shot by her seven-year-old son in western Mongolia, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Govi-Altai province on Tuesday, according to the province's police department.</p><p>Preliminary investigation leads investigators to believe that the boy accidentally shot and killed his mother, the police department said, adding that the boy's five-year-old sister was seriously wounded in the shooting, reported Xinhua news agency.</p><p>The investigation is still ongoing, the police said, urging citizens to keep their guns out of the reach of children.</p><p>As of 2014, a total of around 47,000 guns were registered in Mongolia as a legal property of individuals, with 94 per cent for hunting purposes, according to official data from the country's National Statistics Office. </p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>