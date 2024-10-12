With SCO Meet Just Around The Corner, Pakistan Imposes Section 144 In Rawalpindi

Image for representation |

The government in Pakistani Punjab has imposed Section 144 in Rawalpindi where Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) meet is due to take place in a few days. Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is in the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi and supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have been holding violent protests in the city. Just a week ago, mobile networks were suspended by the authorities to prevent co-ordination between the protesters.

Section 144 prohibits unlawful assembly, gatherings, rallies, demonstrations and similar activities. It has been imposed in order to ensure smooth conduct of the SCO meet. Section 144 will remain imposed till October 17.

The SCO meet is set to take place on October 15 and 16. The meetings will take place in Rawalpindi as well as in Islamabad.

The Shghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) is an intergovernmental international organisation, which was established on June 15, 2001. The SCO has a marked Chinese footprint.

China, India, Iran, Pakistan and Russia are some of the members of the SCO. Other countries like Bahrain, Egypt, Qatar, Maldives, Myanmar, UAE and Sri Lanka have been accorded the status of dialogue partners.

In the upcoming SCO meet, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar will represent India.

Pakistan is pulling all stops for smooth conduct of the SCO meet. Various measures are in place in the two cities as well as in the country.

Security at the Adiala jail has also been tightened and as per reports in the Pakistani media, supporters, lawyers and even family members of Imran Khan are not being allowed to meet him.

As quoted by Geo TV, the government of Pakistani Punjab has said that the decision to impose Section 144 has been taken at the request of the district administration.

Troops deployed in Islamabad

Army troops have been deployed in Islamabad to aid local authorities to maintain law and order. Marriage halls, cafes and restaurants have also been closed for five days, said Geo TV.