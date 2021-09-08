'Will uphold Sharia law for all matters of governance and life': Taliban issues first statement after forming government

Hours after forming an interim 'Islamic Emirate', the Taliban have released a statement to assure Afghans that they should not be "worried about the future". In its first remarks after forming the government, the Taliban said that they would be attempting to "all matters of governance and life" in keeping with Sharia laws.

The policy statement was attributed to Taliban Supreme Leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada and also insisted that the militant group's priority was to solve all problems "through legitimate and reasonable means". it also assured that "all talented and professional people" would be valued by the new Islamic Emirate. "Our country desperately needs their talents, guidance and work," reports quoting excerpts from the statement said.

"Similarly, people should not leave the country. The Islamic Emirate has no problem with anyone," it added. The Taliban government also insists that it is committed to all international laws, treaties and commitments that are not in conflict with Islamic law and Afghanistan's values. It also said that it would take steps to ensure protection of human rights, media freedom and more.

The newly formed Taliban government includes many hardliners as well as designated global terrorists. Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund has been appointed as Prime Minister with two deputies Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Molavi Abdul Salam Hanafi.

The list announced by chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid was dominated by members of the group's old guard, with no women included. Despite earlier assurances about an inclusive administration, there was also no Hazara member in the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, the National Resistance Front has countered the formation of a new Taliban government, dubbing it illegal. "NRF considers the announcement of the Taliban's caretaker cabinet illegal and a clear sign of the group's enmity with the Afghan people. We call on all Afghan citizens to continue their resistance against the occupation by the Taliban and its terrorist allies," the statement began.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 11:40 AM IST