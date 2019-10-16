Will retaliate to US bill on Hong Kong: China

Beijing: China has warned the US that it will retaliate strongly to the US Lower House passing the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which seeks to subject the former British colony's special status to Washington's scrutiny.
"China will definitely take strong counter measures in response to the wrong decisions by the US to defend its sovereignty, security and development interests," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said in a statement.
