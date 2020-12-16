Will never allow division in the name of religion: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka: Lashing out at anti-liberation and radical forces, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the country achieved independence in lieu of the blood of Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians, adding that she will never allow any division and anarchy in the name of religion.

"The people of the country will move on towards prosperity, progress and development keeping the religious morale high based on communal harmony," she said on Tuesday evening. The 50th victory day of Bangladesh will be celebrated on Wednesday.

"I will never allow any division or anarchy in the name of religion in this country. Keeping the religious values high, the people of this country will move forward towards progress, development and progress," she said.

"The people of Bangladesh are pious, not fanatics. We must not allow the anti-liberation radical forces to make religion as the weapon of politics. Everyone has the right to perform their own religious rituals," Hasina mentioned.