Will facilitate early supply of COVID-19 vaccines to Palestine: India at UNSC

Amid allegations that Israel has denied COVID-19 vaccines to Palestenians, even blocking supplies from Palestinian Authority in the West Bank to Gaza, India on Friday said it will facilitate an early supply of vaccines to Palestine.
Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Palestine, Deputy Permanent Representative to UN, K Nagaraj Naidu, said, "The pandemic's impact on the people of Gaza has been particularly severe due to fragile healthcare infrastructure. We note that #COVID19 vaccines are being made available to people of Palestine, including in Gaza.
"India strongly believes that equity in access to vaccines across the world is important for mitigating [the] impact of [the] pandemic. India had earlier provided critical medicines and medical equipment to Palestine as COVID-19 assistance."
"We are in the process of sending the second batch of medicines as a grant to the Palestinian people in the coming weeks. We will also facilitate an early supply of vaccines to Palestine," the Indian envoy noted.
India also reiterated its support to the Palestinian cause and asserted that it supports the two-state solution where Palestine and Israel coexist peacefully.
Earlier, Israel, hailed for carrying out one of the world's fastest vaccination campaigns per capita, faced criticism for denying Palestinians access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Israel had blocked the shipment to Gaza earlier this month and gave approval to transfer doses from Palestinian Authority to occupied Gaza only on February 17.
Hamas, which rules Gaza, had said the blockade marked "a real crime and a violation of all international laws and humanitarian standards." The Palestinian Authority had also urged the World Health Organization (WHO) to "condemn Israel" for the obstruction.
