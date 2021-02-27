Will facilitate early supply of COVID-19 vaccines to Palestine: India at UNSC

Amid allegations that Israel has denied COVID-19 vaccines to Palestenians, even blocking supplies from Palestinian Authority in the West Bank to Gaza, India on Friday said it will facilitate an early supply of vaccines to Palestine.

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Palestine, Deputy Permanent Representative to UN, K Nagaraj Naidu, said, "The pandemic's impact on the people of Gaza has been particularly severe due to fragile healthcare infrastructure. We note that #COVID19 vaccines are being made available to people of Palestine, including in Gaza.

"India strongly believes that equity in access to vaccines across the world is important for mitigating [the] impact of [the] pandemic. India had earlier provided critical medicines and medical equipment to Palestine as COVID-19 assistance."