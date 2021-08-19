Will decide on recognising Taliban regime in Afghanistan only after govt formation: China

Advertisement

Beijing: China on Wednesday said it will decide on extending diplomatic recognition to the Taliban in Afghanistan only after the formation of the government in the country, which it hoped would be "open, inclusive and broadly representative".

"China's position on the Afghan issue is consistent and clear," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here answering a question when will China accord diplomatic recognition to the Taliban insurgents, which has taken control of Afghanistan.

"If we have to recognise a government, the first thing is that we will need to wait until the government is formed," he said.

"We hope there will be an open, inclusive and broadly representative regime in Afghanistan. Only after that, we will come to the question of diplomatic recognition," he said.

He also reiterated China's stand that besides forming an "open and inclusive" government in consultations with other factions, the Taliban must also keep its word not to permit any terrorist forces, especially the Uygur militant group from Xinjiang province- the East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM).

About Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid's press conference in Kabul where he announced general amnesty to all those who worked for the

Afghan government and respect the rights of women "within the framework of Islamic law", Zhao said the restoration of peace is the most imperative task for the militant group.

"We have noted the statement from the Afghan Taliban. We hope it will work with other factions at home through dialogue and consultation and establish an inclusive and open political framework and adopt moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policy and ensure that personnel and institutions of other countries in Afghanistan will be safe," Zhao said.

"At the same time, we hope the Afghan Taliban will firmly fight the terrorist forces including the ETIM and earnestly implement its commitment not to allow any force to use the Afghan territory to engage in terrorist acts detrimental to China," he said.

The ETIM, which is stated to be an affiliate of al-Qaeda, is a militant group from China's volatile Xinjiang province. It is fighting for the independence of the province, which is home to over 10-million Uygur Muslims.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 01:45 AM IST