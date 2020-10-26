Why are Pakistan, Turkey furious at French President Macron? Here's all you need to know

Comment made by French President Emmanuel Macron in connection with the brutal murder of French history teacher Samuel Paty by a radicalized teen has sparked a massive global debate. Over the last week, France has been facing massive backlash from countries such as Pakistan and Turkey.

It began when, on October 16, when an 18-year-old French citizen of Chechen origin beheaded a teacher who had caricatures of Prophet Muhammad in class. While shown in an academic context, the move had reportedly prompted outrage among some Muslim parents. The killer was subsequently shot dead by police.

Later, while eulogizing the teacher, Macron had said that France would not renounce its freedoms. The problem however is that while France considers religious satire to be permissible under the freedom of expression, many Muslims consider any perceived attack on their prophet a grave offense. As such the President's comments that Paty was "was killed because Islamists want our future", but that this would not make France give up their cartoons has drawn criticism from several other world leaders.

The president had also urged people to "free Islam in France from the foreign influence and strengthen control on the mosques' funding," and stressed that France would continue to defend freedom of expression and step up battle against radical Islam.