Why did Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama, and Hillary Clinton wear purple outfits to Biden's inauguration?

As the theme of Biden's inauguration was "American United", the US fashion industry took a centre stage at the momentous occasion.

Vice President Kamala Harris wore Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson, two black designers originally from Baton Rouge, and South Carolina, respectively, NPR reported. The fashion choices represent a return to elevating American-made designs and lift up both young designers and two designers of colour.

CNN decoded Harris' outfit stating, "Kamala Harris is wearing purple, something pretty significant to her. When she ran for president, one of her colours of her campaign was purple and yellow. That is a nod to Shirley Chisholm who ran for president as a black woman decades ago and has inspired her political career.”