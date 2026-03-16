Why Countries Are Reluctant To Respond To President Trump’s Appeal To Help Keep Strait of Hormuz Open

'Not A Single Litre Of Oil Will Be Exported': Iran's Stern Warning After Donald Trump's Strait Of Hormuz Takeover Remark |

The Strait of Hormuz is currently the most volatile 21 miles of water on the planet. Following the outbreak of war between a US-led coalition and Iran more than two weeks ago, this vital shipping artery—which carries approximately 20 per cent of the world’s crude oil—has been effectively choked off. While Iran’s foreign ministry maintains the strait is "not closed," they have restricted passage to only a handful of non-hostile vessels, citing "special conditions" to prevent "enemy ships" from strengthening their military positions.

In response to the resulting global energy crisis, US President Donald Trump has issued a bold appeal to at least seven nations, including China, France, Japan, South Korea and the UK. He has urged them to deploy warships to help "police" the waterway, arguing that these nations are the primary beneficiaries of the oil that flows through it. However, despite soaring oil prices and the threat of a global economic meltdown, Trump’s request has been met with a wall of caution and outright refusals.

Who has been asked to help and what was their response?

The request was directed at a mix of traditional US allies and global rivals who rely heavily on Middle Eastern crude. According to reports, the responses have ranged from non-committal to firm denials. Australia, for instance, has stated through Cabinet Minister Catherine King that it has no plans to send a ship. Similarly, Germany has taken a hard line, with a government spokesperson confirming that Berlin will not participate in the war or any military efforts to open the strait, noting that the conflict has "nothing to do with the NATO defence alliance."

Asian powerhouses Japan and South Korea are also exercising restraint. Japan is reportedly examining the request within its strict legal framework but is "not considering" maritime operations at this stage. South Korea has noted that any decision would only follow a "careful review" and further consultations with Washington. Even the United Kingdom, represented by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has focussed on diplomatic dialogue rather than military commitment.

Why are these nations reluctant to send warships?

The hesitation stems from a combination of political, legal and practical hurdles. A primary reason, as noted by Middle East security analyst Rodger Shanahan via Al Jazeera, is that many of these allies opposed the war with Iran from the beginning. There is a profound reluctance to provide military support for a conflict they did not endorse. For many leaders, joining a "protection operation" in the strait feels like an indirect entry into the broader war.

Furthermore, President Trump’s rhetoric has complicated the matter. By suggesting that these countries should protect "their own territory" and noting that the US is less dependent on the strait than they are, he has reframed a global security issue as a transactional burden. For countries like Japan, there are also significant domestic legal hurdles regarding the deployment of "escort vessels" into active combat zones.

What is the specific situation with China?

China finds itself in a unique and high-stakes position. President Trump has explicitly linked China’s cooperation in the Strait of Hormuz to his upcoming summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Speaking to the Financial Times, Trump suggested he might delay his trip to Beijing if China does not provide assistance. US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright has expressed hope that Beijing will be a "constructive partner," yet the Chinese Embassy in the US has remained vague, emphasising "de-escalation" rather than military action.

From Beijing's perspective, the incentive to help is low. Trump is essentially asking China to risk its military assets to support a US-led war against Iran—a nation with which China maintains friendly ties. Additionally, China may be better positioned than its neighbours to endure a prolonged energy crisis, giving it more leverage to resist Trump's "extraordinary" request.

How the practical reality of naval warfare affect the delay

Beyond the political discord, there is a logistical reality that cannot be ignored. Reopening a contested waterway under "special conditions" is not a task that can be organised overnight. As Shanahan explained to Al Jazeera, naval support for a coalition operation takes a significant amount of time to coordinate and deploy. Ships cannot simply appear in the Persian Gulf "on the fly."

This delay, combined with the lack of international consensus, has left the Strait of Hormuz in a state of perilous limbo. While the US argues that those who benefit from the oil should share the risk of securing it, the rest of the world appears unwilling to jump into a fire they didn't start.