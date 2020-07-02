Why BBC and Premier League are distancing themselves from Black Lives Matter

The death of 46-year-old African American - George Floyd - in police custody on May 25 created a wave of solidarity across the world with several organisations and people coming up to support the cause.

However, a recent controversy over some tweets by the UK offshoot of Black Lives Matter has backtracked the movement in the UK as several organisations including The Premier League and BBC took a cautious stand.

The Premier League earlier had replaced players' names with 'Black Lives Matter' on the back of their t-shirts for the first 12 matches of the restarted season. However, as per the report by BBC Sports, the Premier League has now taken a cautious stand and said that its Black Lives Matter campaign is to send the message that it is unacceptable to treat black people differently to anyone else - and not an endorsement of a political movement.

Premier League in their recently released statement, said, "we do not endorse any political organisation or movement, nor support any group that calls for violence or condones illegal activity."

The BBC also has asked its presenters and guests not to wear Black Lives Matter badges.

This change in stance came after the Black Lives Matter campaign in the UK was accused of “hijacking” George Floyd’s death for political reasons, reported The Telegraph.

The controversy in UK started after the UK offshoot of the movement publicly criticised Israel and called on the British government to “defund the police”. After this, a wave of criticism was generated which forced many organisations to take a cautious stand on the movement, including the BBC and the Premier League.

Check out the tweet by UK Black Lives Matter here: