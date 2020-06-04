WHO okays resumption of HCQ trials; The Lancet issues 'expression of concern' over the drug's benefit for COVID-19 patients

Earlier, The Lancet had published a study titled 'Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine with or without a macrolide for treatment of COVID-19: a multinational registry analysis' on May 22. According to the study, researchers said that "We were unable to confirm a benefit of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine, when used alone or with a macrolide, on in-hospital outcomes for COVID-19. Each of these drug regimens was associated with decreased in-hospital survival and an increased frequency of ventricular arrhythmias when used for treatment of COVID-19.We were unable to confirm a benefit of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine, when used alone or with a macrolide, on in-hospital outcomes for COVID-19. Each of these drug regimens was associated with decreased in-hospital survival and an increased frequency of ventricular arrhythmias when used for treatment of COVID-19."

Speaking about safety of the drug, WHO's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told the Indian Express that WHO's safety monitoring board reviewed the mortality data and they did not have any concerns related to mortality between HCQ and standard of care and hence the organsiation has decided to resume the trials.

After suspending the hydroxychloroquine arm of a clinical trial of experimental COVID-19 drugs, the director-general of the World Health Organisation said experts had reviewed the safety data and were now recommending the trial continue as planned.