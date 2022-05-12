Who is Sajith Premadasa? Know all about Sri Lanka's Opposition leader who is set to form new govt

Amid hectic parleys to form a new government in Sri Lanka, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa said on Thursday that he would accept President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's invitation to form a new government if he agrees to some conditions, including his resignation within a stipulated time period.

Earlier, Sajith had rejected the post of the prime minister of the crisis-ridden country.

This comes a day after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Wednesday that he will appoint a new prime minister within this week.

What is happening in Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948. The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

Thousands of demonstrators have hit the streets across Sri Lanka since April 9 seeking the resignation of the Rajapaksa brothers.

Who is Sajith Premadasa?

Acceptance by Premadasa came amidst reports that four-time former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has just one seat in the 225-member Parliament, could be sworn-in as the next premier on Thursday.

The 73-year-old United National Party (UNP) leader held talks with President Rajapaksa on Wednesday and is expected to meet him again on Thursday.

Premadasa, who was part of the UNP and served as minister under Wickremesinghe, had parted ways and became the main Opposition.

