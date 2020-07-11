Who is Pritam Singh, the Indian origin politician who is now Leader of Opposition in Singapore?

According the Workers’ Party website, Singh has been in active politics since 2011. “Pritam has spoken on a wide range of issues including foreign affairs and defence, and job disruption faced by PMET workers. In 2020, he called for giving seniors above 60 greater access to their Medisave to settle inpatient and outpatient bills,” the website says, adding that he assumed Chairmanship of the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council and oversaw significant improvements in estate and compliance matters.

Singh joined the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) in 1994, and served as an officer from 1997 to 2002 having achieved the commissioned rank of Major.

Earlier, Singapore’s Prime Minister assured it is "only right" that Workers' Party's Indian-origin secretary-general Pritam Singh be "formally designated" as the Leader of the Opposition, and that he will be provided with "appropriate staff support and resources to perform his duties".

Singh, whose Workers' Party team retained Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC), will have 10 elected MPs now, up from six previously. His fellow member also retained the Hougang single member constituency seat.