Who is Jonas Masetti 'Vishvanath', praised by PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Jonas Masetti 'Vishvanath', a Brazilian who teaches Geeta and gives lessons on Vedanta near Rio De Janeiro. Speaking during his monthly readio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi said India's culture and scripture have always been a centre of attraction for the entire world.

"Some people came to India in search of them and stayed here for life. While some returned to their countries as cultural ambassadors of India. I got to know about the work of Jonas Masetti, who is also known as 'Vishvanath'. Jonas gives lessons on Vedanta & Geeta in Brazil. He runs an organisation called 'Vishva Vidya' which is located in hills of Petrópolis about an hour's driver from Rio De Janeiro," Modi said.

"After completing mechanical engineering, Jonas worked for his stock market company. Later he was attracted towards Indian culture, especially towards Vedanta. He studied Vendanta in India and spent 4 yrs at Arsha Vidya Gurukulam in Coimbatore. I congratulate Jonas for his efforts," he added.