Who is Jonas Masetti 'Vishvanath', praised by PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Jonas Masetti 'Vishvanath', a Brazilian who teaches Geeta and gives lessons on Vedanta near Rio De Janeiro. Speaking during his monthly readio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi said India's culture and scripture have always been a centre of attraction for the entire world.
"Some people came to India in search of them and stayed here for life. While some returned to their countries as cultural ambassadors of India. I got to know about the work of Jonas Masetti, who is also known as 'Vishvanath'. Jonas gives lessons on Vedanta & Geeta in Brazil. He runs an organisation called 'Vishva Vidya' which is located in hills of Petrópolis about an hour's driver from Rio De Janeiro," Modi said.
"After completing mechanical engineering, Jonas worked for his stock market company. Later he was attracted towards Indian culture, especially towards Vedanta. He studied Vendanta in India and spent 4 yrs at Arsha Vidya Gurukulam in Coimbatore. I congratulate Jonas for his efforts," he added.
According to Jonas’ website - vedanta.life/ - he began to follow his spiritual path while still working in the financial market. As he worked, he struggled with the question - How could I have everything in life: family, girlfriend, money, professional success and at the same time not being full and satisfied? Also seeing that other people who were also "successful" lacked clarity and peace, he went looking for answers.
"At the end of his quest he became part of the Vedanta tradition, ancient knowledge that comes from India that helps people to find peace and inner balance independent of the outside world," according to the description on the website.
His career as a student culminated in a 4-year training in India with Swami Dayananda Saraswati. As part of this learning cycle, he studied directly with Professor Gloria Arieira and Swami Sakshatkrtananda.
Vishva Vidya, his Institute of Vedanta, Sanskrit, Mantras and Vedic Culture, is located in the hills of Petrópolis. The name of Vishva Vidya was given by Swami Dayananda Saraswati who was one of the teachers of Jonas. The website also features a testimony from Swami Dayananda.
