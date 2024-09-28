Who Is Hassan Nasrallah? Hezbollah Chief Israel Says Is Dead

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah | X

Israel said on Saturday (September 28) that Hassan Nasrallah, chief of Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, was killed in one of its strikes in Lebanon's capital Beirut. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that Nasrallah was killed on Friday, the day Israel said it attacked Hezbollah's headquarters. There was no immediate confirmation or denial about Nasrallah's death from Hezbollah. If Israeli claim is confirmed, it will represent a body blow to the militant group.

Who is Hassan Nasrallah?

Hassan Nasrallah (64), who was one of the founders of Hezbollah, has been a key figure in the militant group for decades. He has been instrumental in shaping the militant group and making it one of the most powerful militant groups in West Asia.

He had taken part wars against Israel and has also been involved in Syrian war, in which he helped Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad gain control of the situation. US opposed Assad while Iran and Russia put their weight behind the Syrian regime.

Even Hezbollah enjoys support from Iran, something which Nasrallah had big part in gaining. Over years, he established ties with Shiite leaders in Iran and even Hamas in Palestine.

Nasrallah was widely respected in Hezbollah and even in Islamic and Arab world. He was regarded as 'sayyid' an honorific.

Hassan Nasrallah early life

He was born in 1960 in poor family in Beirut. He studied theology and later joined Amal movement. It is a Shiite political and paramilitary organisation in Lebanon.

Read Also Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah Is Dead, Says Israel As It Intensifies Strikes Inside Lebanon

Nasrallah was one of the founders of Hezbollah. Other founders were members of Iranian Revolutionary Guard who came to Lebanon in 1982.

He became Hezbollah's secretary-general in February 1992 after previous Hezbollah chief Sayyed Abbas Musawi was killed in Israeli strike. The US declared Hezbollah as a terrorist state in 1997.

Under Nasrallah, Hezbollah successfully led war of attrition in south Lebanon in 2000 which resulted in Israeli troops withdrawing after occupation that lasted 18 years.

This success gave Nasrallah an iconic status within Hezbollah ranks and in Arab world.

Nasrallah and Hezbollah's role in Israel-Hamas war

Hezbollah has been launching attacks on Israel forces along Israel-Lebanon border after outbreak of Israel-Hamas war. Nasrallah has been arguing that attacks on Israel from Lebanon forces Israel to divert troops from Gaza.