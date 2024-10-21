Egypt Declared Malaria-Free By WHO

Egypt becomes malaria-free | CDC

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has officially declared Egypt as malaria-free, marking a significant accomplishment for a nation with a population exceeding 100 million. This achievement follows nearly one hundred years of committed work by the Egyptian government and its citizens to eliminate an illness that has affected the country since ancient days.

WHO Declares Egypt Malaria-Free



Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director General of WHO, commended Egypt for overcoming a disease that has been present in its history for thousands of years. Egypt is the third nation in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region to achieve this certification, after the United Arab Emirates and Morocco. The nation must now work to keep its malaria-free status by ongoing surveillance, diagnosis, and treatment activities, along with preventing the disease from re-entering.

Great news: #Egypt is malaria-free!



This certification is truly historic, and a testament to the commitment of the people and government of Egypt to rid themselves of this ancient scourge.



I congratulate Egypt on this achievement, which is an inspiration to other countries in… — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 21, 2024

Egypt started its path towards eradication in the 1920s by implementing strategies to decrease interaction between humans and mosquitoes, along with setting up the initial malaria control facility. The certification shows the dedication and determination of the Egyptian people and government to combat this longstanding issue and safeguard the well-being of all its inhabitants.



Through vision, dedication, and unity, Egypt has successfully eradicated malaria, demonstrating that obstacles can be conquered. This achievement is a win for public health and a beacon of hope for other countries in the region with similar issues. Dr. Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, emphasized the significance of continuous surveillance funding, a robust healthcare system, involvement of the community, and collaborations in reaching this achievement.

How Did Egypt Overcome Malaria?

In 1942, Egypt experienced a malaria epidemic causing more than 3 million cases as a result of multiple factors. The outbreak was effectively managed by setting up treatment units and enlisting healthcare personnel. Building the Aswan Dam presented fresh obstacles, yet working with Sudan resulted in successful efforts in vector control and surveillance.



By 2001, malaria was managed, and Egypt shifted its attention to preventing the resurgence of indigenous transmission. Providing no-cost diagnosis and treatment, as well as offering training for healthcare workers, was crucial. Collaborating with countries such as Sudan across borders helped Egypt achieve the official certification as malaria-free by stopping the transmission of the disease.

@AfricaCDC congratulates #Egypt for achieving official malaria-free certification from the World Health Organization. This remarakable achievement inspires hope for other @_AfricanUnion member states still fighting malaria, emphasizing the crucial role of effective vector… pic.twitter.com/57KhRpg1Ew — Africa CDC (@AfricaCDC) October 20, 2024

Other Countries That Are Malaria-Free

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Egypt to be officially free of malaria on October 20, 2024. This year, the country became the second nation in the world, after Cabo Verde, to achieve official malaria-free status. It is the fifth African country to be certified as malaria-free by the WHO.



The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that Egypt's long-standing malaria-free status was achieved through almost 100 years of collaborative efforts from the country's authorities and citizens to eliminate the disease.

Egypt is the third country in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region to obtain certification as malaria-free, reaching this achievement in the region after 14 years. Morocco achieved malaria-free status in 2010, after the United Arab Emirates became certified in 2007.



The WHO has certified a total of 44 countries and one territory as malaria-free with this announcement.