WHO Chief warns of 'new and dangerous' phase as people flout lockdown rules

The World Health Organization Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday warned of a "new and dangerous phase" of the deadly coronavirus pandemic with people flouting lockdown rules across the world.

"The world is in a new and dangerous phase. Many people are understandably fed up with being at home... but the virus is still spreading fast," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.

The coronavirus cases count has crossed the 8 million mark across the word, with over 4,54,000 reported deaths. And, in countries like U.S, India among many others, the virus continues to spread.

While many countries are easing down the lockdown restrictions due to the crippling economy, the WHO reminded that the virus still poses a major threat.

There is no word on the vaccine, despite several trials as scientists continue to discover more about the virus, its symptoms and the extent to which it may have spread before being identified.

Meanwhile, India nears the four lakh coronavirus cases mark, with 12,948 reported deaths.