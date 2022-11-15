'While India's grand Ram Temple is taking shape, we proudly remember Ramayana tradition of Indonesia': PM Narendra Modi |

Bali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking to the Indian community in Bali, Indonesia, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, stated that India and Indonesia are linked by shared heritage and culture. PM Modi mentioned the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya during his speech.

"At a time when India's grand Ram Temple is taking shape, we also proudly remember the Ramayana tradition of Indonesia," said the Prime Minister.

He continued, "As I speak to you in Bali and we sing songs from Indonesian traditions, 1500 kilometres away in India's Cuttack, the Bali Yatra Mahotsav - Bali Jatra - is taking place. This Mahotsav commemorates the thousands of years of trade relations between India and Indonesia."

During the event, the Prime Minister also spoke about India's achievements. He stated, "India today does not think small. Today, India is completing projects at an unprecedented scale and speed." PM Modi also praised Indian scientists and doctors for their efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During the COVID pandemic, India's self-sufficiency in medicines and vaccines benefited the entire world," the Prime Minister said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Address to the Indian Community in Bali: Prime Minister Modi spoke at a G20 working session.

On the sidelines of the summit, he also met global leaders, including US President Joe Biden. Both leaders discussed the state of the India-US strategic partnership, including critical and emerging technologies, as well as artificial intelligence. On November 14, PM Modi arrived in Indonesia late at night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted and addressed a gathering of Indian diaspora and friends of India in Bali, Indonesia.



"PM highlighted close cultural & civilisational linkages between India & Indonesia and the role of the diaspora in deepening our vibrant ties" tweets MEA pic.twitter.com/NRI3fw956f — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022