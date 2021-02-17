Where is Dubai's Princess Latifa Al Maktoum? Shocking new footage suggests she is being held 'hostage'

In 2018, Princess Latifa Al Maktoum of Dubai tried to escape from her country. Her attempted was thwarted, and for more than two years, the daughter of Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has remained under the radar.

Now, startling new footage that appears to have been shot by the princess herself on a cell phone to outline her plight has been made public. Several clips were aired by the BBC that the publication says was filmed about a year after she was captured and taken back to Dubai. Crouched in a corner of what is purportedly a bathroom, Princess Latifa recounts the events that had led to her capture as well as what had happened since then.

She says that she had fought to the best of her abilities, even biting one of the people who were trying to take her away, until she was tranquillised and lost consciousness.

At the time of the videos being shot, Princess Latifa says that she is a captive in Dubai. "I'm a hostage and this villa has been converted into a jail," says in one clip, adding that there were police officials stationed both outside and inside her house. "Every day I am worried about my safety and my life," she adds in another clip.

According to her the clips were shot in the bathroom as this was the only door that she could lock. According to reports, the clips were recorded on a phone that she received secretly about a year after her capture. Her friends have accused the Sheikh of holding her captive, and are now reportedly looking for the UN to step in.

