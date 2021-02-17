Where is Dubai's Princess Latifa Al Maktoum? Shocking new footage suggests she is being held 'hostage'

In 2018, Princess Latifa Al Maktoum of Dubai tried to escape from her country. Her attempted was thwarted, and for more than two years, the daughter of Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has remained under the radar.
Now, startling new footage that appears to have been shot by the princess herself on a cell phone to outline her plight has been made public. Several clips were aired by the BBC that the publication says was filmed about a year after she was captured and taken back to Dubai. Crouched in a corner of what is purportedly a bathroom, Princess Latifa recounts the events that had led to her capture as well as what had happened since then.
She says that she had fought to the best of her abilities, even biting one of the people who were trying to take her away, until she was tranquillised and lost consciousness.
At the time of the videos being shot, Princess Latifa says that she is a captive in Dubai. "I'm a hostage and this villa has been converted into a jail," says in one clip, adding that there were police officials stationed both outside and inside her house. "Every day I am worried about my safety and my life," she adds in another clip.
According to her the clips were shot in the bathroom as this was the only door that she could lock. According to reports, the clips were recorded on a phone that she received secretly about a year after her capture. Her friends have accused the Sheikh of holding her captive, and are now reportedly looking for the UN to step in.
Having crossed the border into Oman with a friend in early 2018, she had made her way towards the Indian coastline, aboard the yacht Nostromo. Reports suggest that the Indian Coast Guard had been actively searching for the vessel in the days after her escape and the Nostromo's subsequent loss of contact. Eventually, the yacht was traced some 50 miles of the Goan coast.
Former French spy Hervé Jaubert who had facilitated the travel from Oman was quoted as saying that their boat had been intercepted by masked men with assault rifles. The Princess, he had alleged, had been dragged away while "she was screaming that she would rather be killed on the boat than go back to the UAE".
According to an India Today report from September 2018, Amnesty International had cried foul in the wake of their alleged capture, laying the blame in part with the Indian authorities. The human rights organisation reportedly contends that commandos from the Indian Coast Guard had commandeered a boat off the Goa coast, dragging the princess away and violently beating up the crew.